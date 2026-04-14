Trade Kimball Electronics, Inc. - KE CFD

What is Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE)?

Kimball Electronics, Inc. is a contract electronics manufacturer providing design, engineering, and manufacturing services. The company serves various markets including automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety. Its offerings include printed circuit board assembly, box build, and system integration services. Kimball Electronics emphasizes quality control and supply chain management to meet customer specifications and regulatory requirements. The company operates multiple manufacturing facilities, employing advanced technologies to support complex electronic product assembly. It is part of the electronics manufacturing services industry, which supports original equipment manufacturers by outsourcing production and related services.

Kimball Electronics, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market shifts, with Kimball Electronics, Inc. recorded at $26.78. The price has oscillated between $25.38 and $26.65, showing a daily change of +1.106%.

FAQ: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE)

What is the current price of KE stock?

The current price is $26.78.

Does KE pay dividends?

Kimball Electronics, Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does KE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kimball Electronics, Inc. does not have an official presence or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is KE best known for?

The company is most famous for providing electronics manufacturing services.

What assets are typically shown together with KE?

Commonly shown alongside KE: Digimarc Corp, Tauron Polska Energia SA, Repsol