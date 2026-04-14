Trade Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. - 8316 CFD

What is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (8316)?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. is a Japanese financial services company headquartered in Tokyo. It operates as a holding company providing a wide range of banking and financial services primarily through its main subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. The company offers services including retail banking, corporate banking, leasing, securities, and consumer finance. It serves individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations. The group is part of Japan's major financial institutions and plays a significant role in the country's banking sector. Its operations extend internationally, with a presence in various global financial centers. The company focuses on integrating traditional banking services with modern financial technologies to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. It is structured to comply with regulatory requirements and maintains risk management practices consistent with industry standards. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is recognized for its contributions to the financial industry and its role in supporting economic development in Japan and abroad.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. standing at ¥5551.75. The intraday price range lies between ¥5492.48 and ¥5618.47, with a daily change of -0.9609%.

FAQ: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (8316)

What is the current price of 8316 stock?

The stock closed at ¥5551.75 today.

Does 8316 pay dividends?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. distributes dividends, with the typical via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8316 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. operates in the UAE with a presence in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is 8316 best known for?

The company is most famous for providing comprehensive banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with 8316?

Commonly shown alongside 8316: Persimmon, GEN Restaurant Group Inc, Trade The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited - 0003 CFD