Trade Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. - 5713 CFD

What is Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (5713)?

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company specializing in the mining and smelting of non-ferrous metals. Its core activities include the extraction and processing of metals such as copper, gold, and nickel. The company operates mines and smelting facilities both in Japan and overseas. Sumitomo Metal Mining is involved in the production of electronic materials, including semiconductor and battery components. It emphasizes sustainable mining practices and environmental management. The company also engages in recycling and resource recovery initiatives. Its products serve industries such as electronics, automotive, and energy. Sumitomo Metal Mining plays an important role in the supply of critical metals for industrial and technological applications.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing intraday price changes, with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. at ¥10377.9. Trading has ranged from ¥10041.9 to ¥10396.1, with a daily variation of +4.4461%.

FAQ: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (5713)

What is the current price of 5713 stock?

The current price is ¥10377.9.

Does 5713 pay dividends?

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. pays dividends to shareholders.

Does 5713 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is 5713 best known for?

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. is most famous for metal mining and smelting operations.

What assets are typically shown together with 5713?

Commonly shown alongside 5713: Metals Exploration PLC, Vuzix Corp Cmn Stk, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.