Trade Sumco Corporation - 3436 CFD

What is Sumco Corporation (3436)?

Sumco Corporation is a Japanese company specializing in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers used in the semiconductor industry. Established in the 1970s, the company has developed expertise in producing high-quality wafers that serve as foundational materials for integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. Sumco's products cater to a broad range of applications, including consumer electronics, automotive systems, and industrial equipment. The company operates manufacturing facilities and research centers focused on advancing wafer technology to meet evolving industry standards. Sumco collaborates with semiconductor manufacturers and technology firms to support innovations in microelectronics. Its operations encompass various wafer sizes and specifications, addressing the needs of different semiconductor fabrication processes. The company plays a significant role in the global semiconductor supply chain, contributing to the development and production of electronic components essential for modern technology. Sumco Corporation is recognized for its technical capabilities and commitment to quality in the semiconductor materials sector.

Sumco Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics with Sumco Corporation priced at ¥2197.1. Its daily range extends from ¥2147.7 to ¥2220.2, showing a daily change of +0.9606%.

FAQ: Sumco Corporation (3436)

What is the current price of 3436 stock?

The current price is ¥2197.1.

Does 3436 pay dividends?

Sumco Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 3436 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sumco Corporation does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is 3436 best known for?

Sumco Corporation is most famous for manufacturing silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry.

What assets are typically shown together with 3436?

Commonly shown alongside 3436: Steven Madden Ltd, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets UCITS ETF, Suncor