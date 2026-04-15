Trade Stepan Co - SCL CFD

What is Stepan Co (SCL)?

Stepan Company is a global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a variety of industries including personal care, household products, agriculture, and industrial applications. The company produces surfactants, polymers, and other chemical ingredients that serve as key components in consumer and industrial products. Stepan Company operates manufacturing facilities and research centers focused on developing innovative chemical solutions. Its product portfolio supports applications such as detergents, emulsifiers, and additives that enhance product performance. The company emphasizes sustainability and environmental responsibility in its operations and product development. Serving customers worldwide, Stepan Company collaborates with various industries to meet evolving market demands and regulatory standards. Its expertise in chemistry and manufacturing positions it as a significant player in the specialty chemicals sector.

Stepan Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity, with Stepan Co priced at $50.31. The trading range today is between $49.87 and $50.8, with a daily percentage move of -2.8699%.

FAQ: Stepan Co (SCL)

What is the current price of SCL stock?

The current price stands at $50.31.

Does SCL pay dividends?

Stepan Co pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does SCL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Stepan Co operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is SCL best known for?

Stepan Co is most famous for its specialty and intermediate chemicals.

What assets are typically shown together with SCL?

Commonly shown alongside SCL: Celularity Inc., Xtrackers MSCI World Consumer Staples UCITS ETF, NIO Inc - ADR