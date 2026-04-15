HomeMarketsSharesStandard Lithium Ltd

Trade Standard Lithium Ltd - SLI CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-15 19:46:45
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.0324
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close3.4788
Open3.5488
1-Year Change-1.66%
Day's Range3.5488 - 3.6588

Trade Standard Lithium Ltd - SLI CFD

What is Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI)?

Standard Lithium Ltd is a company engaged in the exploration and development of lithium resources. It focuses on the extraction and processing of lithium, a key component used in batteries and various industrial applications. The company employs innovative technologies aimed at improving the efficiency and environmental sustainability of lithium extraction from brine resources. Its operations include the evaluation of lithium-rich brine deposits and the advancement of projects designed to supply lithium for the growing demand in energy storage and electric vehicle markets. Standard Lithium Ltd's activities contribute to the broader effort to secure critical materials necessary for the transition to renewable energy and electrification. The company operates within the natural resources sector, emphasizing sustainable practices in mineral extraction and processing. Its strategic initiatives often involve partnerships and collaborations to enhance technological capabilities and resource development. Standard Lithium Ltd is positioned within the global supply chain for lithium, a mineral essential to modern energy solutions.

Standard Lithium Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, as Blue Owl Capital Inc trades at $3.6612. Throughout the session, price varied between $3.3988 and $3.6688, showing a daily change of +3.7369%.

FAQ: Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI)

What is the current price of SLI stock?

The stock is trading at $3.6612.

Does SLI pay dividends?

Standard Lithium Ltd does not currently pay dividends.

Does SLI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Standard Lithium Ltd operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is SLI best known for?

The company is most famous for its lithium extraction and processing technologies.

What assets are typically shown together with SLI?

Commonly shown alongside SLI: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Leslie's Inc, Bytes Technology Group plc

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