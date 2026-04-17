Trade State Street SPDR S&P China ETF - GXC CFD

What is State Street SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)?

State Street SPDR S&P China ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P China BMI Index. The fund offers exposure to a broad range of publicly traded companies in China, encompassing various sectors such as technology, financials, consumer discretionary, and industrials. It aims to represent the Chinese equity market by including large, mid, and small-cap stocks. The fund is managed by State Street Global Advisors, a prominent asset management firm known for its range of ETFs and investment products. This ETF serves as a vehicle for investors seeking diversified exposure to the Chinese economy through a single investment instrument. It operates by holding a portfolio of securities that mirror the composition of the underlying index, enabling investors to track the performance of the Chinese stock market in a cost-effective and liquid manner.

State Street SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading fluctuations, with State Street SPDR S&P China ETF currently at $98.54. It has traded between $95.11 and $98.88, reflecting a daily change of +1.2535%.

FAQ: State Street SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

What is the current price of GXC stock?

The latest price is $98.54.

Does GXC pay dividends?

Dividends are paid regularly via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GXC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via partners and distributors in the UAE, with no official regional office or subsidiary.

What is GXC best known for?

It is most famous for providing exposure to Chinese equities through an ETF structure.

What assets are typically shown together with GXC?

Commonly shown alongside GXC: Netwealth Group, Distribution Solutions Group Inc, TrustCo Bank Corp NY