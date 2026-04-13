Trade State Street SPDR MSCI ACWI ex - CWI CFD

What is State Street SPDR MSCI ACWI ex (CWI)?

State Street SPDR MSCI ACWI ex is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) managed by State Street Global Advisors. The fund aims to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI All Country World Index excluding the United States. This index includes large and mid-cap stocks across developed and emerging markets, excluding the U.S., offering diversified exposure to global equities. The fund is designed to serve investors seeking international diversification beyond the U.S. market. It invests in a broad range of sectors and countries, reflecting the composition of the underlying index. The fund's management involves replicating the index through a representative sampling of securities. As part of the SPDR family of ETFs, it benefits from State Street's experience in managing index-based investment products. The fund is utilized by investors for portfolio diversification and access to global markets outside the United States.

State Street SPDR MSCI ACWI ex Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with ACV Auctions Inc at $38.81. Its price has ranged between $37.81 and $38.7 with a daily change percentage of +0.3373%.

FAQ: State Street SPDR MSCI ACWI ex (CWI)

What is the current price of CWI stock?

The current price is $38.81.

Does CWI pay dividends?

State Street SPDR MSCI ACWI ex does not pay dividends.

Does CWI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and is accessed via local brokers.

What is CWI best known for?

This ETF is most famous for tracking the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index.

What assets are typically shown together with CWI?

Commonly shown alongside CWI: Modiv Industrial Inc, Bioventix PLC, Sagimet Biosciences Inc