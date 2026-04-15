Trade State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF - RWR CFD

What is State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR)?

The State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. This index includes publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) that represent various sectors of the real estate market, such as retail, residential, office, and industrial properties. The fund provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of U.S.-based real estate companies, offering a means to invest in the real estate sector through a single security. It is managed by State Street Global Advisors, a prominent asset management firm known for its range of exchange-traded funds and investment products. The ETF aims to replicate the performance of its underlying index by holding a representative sample of the securities included in the index. It is commonly used by investors seeking income and diversification benefits associated with real estate investments within a broader investment portfolio.

State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market action, as State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF trades at $107.26. The intraday range has been between $106.38 and $107.16, with a daily percentage change of -0.1773%.

FAQ: State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR)

What is the current price of RWR stock?

The current price is $107.26.

Does RWR pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends to its shareholders regularly.

Does RWR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates via distributors and partners.

What is RWR best known for?

It is most famous for providing exposure to U.S. real estate investment trusts (REITs).

What assets are typically shown together with RWR?

Commonly shown alongside RWR: Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF, SPDR S&P 400 U.S. Mid Cap UCITS ETF, IDOX PLC