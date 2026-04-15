Trade Spark New Zealand Limited - SPKau CFD

What is Spark New Zealand Limited (SPKau)?

Spark New Zealand Limited is a telecommunications company providing a range of services including mobile, fixed-line, broadband, and digital solutions. The company serves residential, business, and government customers across New Zealand. Spark operates a network infrastructure supporting voice, data, and internet services. It offers products such as mobile plans, internet connectivity, cloud services, and IT solutions. The company invests in network expansion and technology upgrades to enhance service quality and coverage. Spark New Zealand Limited participates in the development of digital ecosystems and supports innovation in telecommunications. It complies with regulatory requirements and industry standards governing telecommunications operations.

Spark New Zealand Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session trades, as Spark New Zealand Limited trades at A$1.782. The intraday trading range spans from A$1.763 to A$1.778, with a daily change of -1.1186%.

FAQ: Spark New Zealand Limited (SPKau)

What is the current price of SPKau stock?

Spark New Zealand Limited is currently priced at A$1.782.

Does SPKau pay dividends?

Spark New Zealand Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SPKau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Spark New Zealand Limited does not have a direct office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is SPKau best known for?

Spark New Zealand Limited is most famous for its telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand.

What assets are typically shown together with SPKau?

Commonly shown alongside SPKau: Yu Group plc, Banco Santander, Cadence Design Systems, Inc.