Trade Southern - SO CFD

About Southern Co

The Southern Company is a holding company that owns all of the outstanding common stock of three traditional electric operating companies, Southern Power Company, and Southern Company Gas. The traditional electric operating companies, such as Alabama Power, Georgia Power, and Mississippi Power are each operating public utility companies providing electric service to retail customers in three Southeastern states in addition to wholesale customers in the Southeast. The Southern Power Company develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects, and sells electricity at market-based rates in the wholesale market. The Southern Company Gas is an energy services holding company whose primary business is the distribution of natural gas in four states, such as Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee through the natural gas distribution utilities. The Southern Company Gas is also involved in several other businesses.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Southern Co revenues increased 13% to $23.11B. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 23% to $2.39B. Revenues reflect Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment increase of 10% to $16.61B, Southern Company Gas segment increase of 28% to $4.38B. Net income was offset by G/L on Sale of Tangible & Intangible FA increase from $325M to $1.69B (expense), Fuel increase of 35% to $4.01B (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $5 Par, 3/11, 1.5B auth., 850,000,000., less 500,000 shs in Treas. @ $15M. Insiders own 0.02%. PO: 9/82, 3Mshares @ $14.75 by Morgan Stanley. PO: 1/94, 2.8M shs. @ $42.90 by Lehman Brothers. 3/94, 2-for-1 stk.split. FY'01 Q's are reclassified.