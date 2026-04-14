Trade Sony Corporation - 6758 CFD

What is Sony Corporation (6758)?

Sony Corporation is a Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation with diversified business operations including electronics, gaming, entertainment, and financial services. It is recognized for its consumer electronics products such as televisions, audio equipment, and cameras. Sony is also a leading player in the video game industry with its PlayStation brand. Additionally, the company operates in music, motion pictures, and television production through its entertainment divisions. Sony has a global presence and is known for technological innovation and content creation. Its business model integrates hardware, software, and services across multiple sectors.

Sony Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movements, as Sony Corporation trades at ¥3258.06. It has seen a price range from ¥3247.74 to ¥3315.78 today, reflecting a daily change of +0.1571%.

FAQ: Sony Corporation (6758)

What is the current price of 6758 stock?

Sony Corporation's current price is ¥3258.06.

Does 6758 pay dividends?

Sony Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6758 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sony Corporation has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 6758 best known for?

Sony Corporation is most famous for its consumer electronics and entertainment products.

What assets are typically shown together with 6758?

Commonly shown alongside 6758: Critical Metals Corp, Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG UCITS ETF, Omega Healthcare