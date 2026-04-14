Trade Sojitz Corporation - 2768 CFD

What is Sojitz Corporation (2768)?

Sojitz Corporation is a Japanese general trading company engaged in a broad spectrum of business activities including import and export, resource development, manufacturing, and distribution. The company operates across various sectors such as energy, machinery, chemicals, food, and consumer goods. Sojitz acts as an intermediary facilitating trade and investment between Japan and international markets. It also participates in project development and infrastructure businesses. With a global network of offices and subsidiaries, Sojitz supports supply chain management and business expansion for its clients. The company emphasizes sustainable growth and diversification in its operations.

Sojitz Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the live trading environment, as Sojitz Corporation trades at ¥6302.7. Prices have varied between ¥6260.3 and ¥6388.1 this session, with a daily change of -1.8396%.

FAQ: Sojitz Corporation (2768)

What is the current price of 2768 stock?

Sojitz Corporation's current price is ¥6302.7.

Does 2768 pay dividends?

Sojitz Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 2768 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sojitz Corporation operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is 2768 best known for?

Sojitz Corporation is most famous for its diversified trading and investment business.

What assets are typically shown together with 2768?

Commonly shown alongside 2768: The Vita Coco Company, Inc., Schroders PLC, TAL Education