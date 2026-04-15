Trade Snap On - SNA CFD

What is Snap On (SNA)?

Snap-on is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information solutions for professional users. The company serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors. Snap-on's product offerings include hand tools, power tools, tool storage solutions, and diagnostic equipment designed to support repair and maintenance activities. The company distributes its products through a network of franchisees, dealers, and direct sales representatives. It emphasizes product innovation, quality, and customer service to maintain its position in the professional tools market. Snap-on operates globally, adapting to technological advancements and evolving customer requirements. Its business model focuses on providing reliable and efficient solutions to professional technicians and service providers.

Snap On Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market movements, with Snap On listed at $367.45. Throughout the session, prices have shifted between $364.31 and $374.04, marking a daily change of -2.8129%.

FAQ: Snap On (SNA)

What is the current price of SNA stock?

The last traded price is $367.45.

Does SNA pay dividends?

Snap On pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SNA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Snap On has a registered presence in the UAE but no official regional office.

What is SNA best known for?

The company is most famous for its professional tools and diagnostic equipment for the automotive industry.

What assets are typically shown together with SNA?

Commonly shown alongside SNA: Vuzix Corp Cmn Stk, SPDR MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF, J.B. Hunt