Trade Simplify Multi-Qis Alternative ETF - QIS CFD

What is Simplify Multi-Qis Alternative ETF (QIS)?

The Simplify Multi-Qis Alternative ETF is an exchange-traded fund that employs a multi-quantitative investment strategy focusing on quality, income, and stability factors. The fund integrates various quantitative signals to construct a diversified portfolio aimed at providing alternative sources of return compared to traditional equity and fixed income investments. It utilizes systematic models to select securities based on factors such as quality metrics, income generation, and risk management. This approach seeks to deliver a balanced risk-return profile by combining multiple investment factors. The ETF is intended for investors interested in alternative strategies that blend quantitative analysis with income and quality considerations across different asset classes.

Simplify Multi-Qis Alternative ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity with Simplify Multi-Qis Alternative ETF currently priced at $12.12. Trading has ranged from $11.57 to $11.85, amounting to a daily change of -1.1785%.

FAQ: Simplify Multi-Qis Alternative ETF (QIS)

What is the current price of QIS stock?

The last price is $12.12.

Does QIS pay dividends?

This ETF pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does QIS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is QIS best known for?

It is most famous for its multi-asset alternative investment strategies.

What assets are typically shown together with QIS?

Commonly shown alongside QIS: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF, Amphenol Corp, Swatch