Trade Amphenol Corp - APH CFD

What is Amphenol Corp (APH)?

Amphenol Corporation is a multinational company specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cables. The company serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, military, industrial, and telecommunications. Amphenol's products are integral components in electronic devices and systems, facilitating signal and power transmission. The company emphasizes innovation and quality in its manufacturing processes, supporting complex and demanding applications. With a global presence, Amphenol operates numerous manufacturing and engineering facilities worldwide. Its diversified product portfolio and extensive customer base position it as a key supplier in the electronics components sector.

Amphenol Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price movements, as Nebius Group NV trades at $141.33. Its price has shifted between $138.15 and $143.64, registering a daily change of +3.0634%.

FAQ: Amphenol Corp (APH)

What is the current price of APH stock?

The current price is $141.33.

Does APH pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does APH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Amphenol Corp has a registered presence in the UAE but does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is APH best known for?

The company is most famous for its electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems.

What assets are typically shown together with APH?

Commonly shown alongside APH: SPDR S&P U.S. Energy Select Sector UCITS ETF, Corp America Airports SA, Invesco MSCI USA UCITS ETF