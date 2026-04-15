Trade Silvercorp Metals Inc - SVM CFD

What is Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)?

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of silver, lead, and zinc. The company operates mining projects primarily in China, focusing on extracting precious and base metals. Silvercorp Metals Inc utilizes underground mining methods and concentrates on resource expansion and operational efficiency. Its activities include mineral exploration, mine development, and processing of extracted ores. The company is involved in the production of concentrates for sale to smelters and maintains compliance with environmental and safety regulations in its operations.

Silvercorp Metals Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Xsolla SPAC 1 currently trading at $12.449. The intraday low and high are $12.061 and $12.801, respectively, with a daily percentage change of +0.4048%.

FAQ: Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)

What is the current price of SVM stock?

The current price is $12.449.

Does SVM pay dividends?

Silvercorp Metals Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SVM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Silvercorp Metals Inc operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is SVM best known for?

Silvercorp Metals Inc is most famous for its silver and gold mining operations.

What assets are typically shown together with SVM?

Commonly shown alongside SVM: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, Wearable Devices