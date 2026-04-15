Trade Servcorp - SRVau CFD

What is Servcorp (SRVau)?

Servcorp is a multinational company specializing in serviced office spaces, virtual offices, coworking spaces, and related business services. Established in the late 1970s, the company operates a global network of office locations in major cities across various continents. Servcorp provides fully equipped office environments and administrative support to businesses of different sizes, ranging from startups to large enterprises. The company’s offerings include private offices, meeting rooms, IT infrastructure, and communication services designed to facilitate flexible and professional workspaces. Servcorp's business model focuses on providing clients with scalable office solutions that can adapt to changing business needs. The company also emphasizes technology integration and customer service to enhance the user experience. Servcorp's operations contribute to the commercial real estate sector by offering alternatives to traditional long-term office leases. Its presence in multiple international markets reflects a strategy aimed at serving a diverse clientele seeking flexible workspace solutions.

Servcorp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movements, with Servcorp currently at A$6.747. Price fluctuations are noted between A$6.693 and A$6.813, with a daily change of +0.4489%.

FAQ: Servcorp (SRVau)

What is the current price of SRVau stock?

The stock is currently priced at A$6.747.

Does SRVau pay dividends?

Servcorp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SRVau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Servcorp has a registered presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is SRVau best known for?

The company is most famous for providing premium serviced office spaces and virtual office solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with SRVau?

Commonly shown alongside SRVau: Asure, Gartner, Alfa Laval