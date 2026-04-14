Trade Sensata Technologies Holding - ST CFD

What is Sensata Technologies (ST)?

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of sensors, electrical protection devices, and controls. Its products are used in a variety of applications including automotive, industrial, aerospace, and heavy vehicle markets. Sensata's portfolio includes pressure sensors, temperature sensors, position sensors, and circuit protection devices, among others. The company focuses on providing solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and performance across multiple industries. Sensata Technologies operates worldwide, supporting customers with engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities. Its offerings contribute to advancements in vehicle electrification, industrial automation, and energy management.

Sensata Technologies Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session dynamics, with Sensata Technologies priced at $39.08. Throughout the day, it has moved between $38.61 and $39.25, reflecting a daily change of -0.206%.

FAQ: Sensata Technologies (ST)

What is the current price of ST stock?

The current trading price is $39.08.

Does ST pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ST have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sensata Technologies maintains a registered presence in the UAE with an office located in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is ST best known for?

The company is most famous for producing sensors and controls for automotive and industrial applications.

What assets are typically shown together with ST?

Commonly shown alongside ST: Aurelia Metals, CSW Industrials Inc, iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF GBP Acc