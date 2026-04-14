Trade Sea Limited - SE CFD

What is Sea Limited (SE)?

Sea Limited is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services sectors. Founded in 2009, the company has developed a diversified portfolio of businesses, including an online gaming platform, a leading e-commerce marketplace, and a digital payments service. Its digital entertainment segment is known for offering a variety of mobile and online games, catering to a broad audience across Southeast Asia and other regions. The e-commerce platform provides a marketplace for buyers and sellers, facilitating online retail transactions. The digital financial services division offers payment solutions and other financial products aimed at enhancing digital transactions and financial inclusion. Sea Limited has expanded its presence in multiple markets, focusing on leveraging technology to serve consumers and businesses. The company operates with a strategy centered on innovation and regional growth, contributing to the development of digital economies in emerging markets.

Sea Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, as Sea Limited trades at $87.09. The intraday price range spans from $86.8 to $90.06, showing a daily percentage move of +1.1233%.

FAQ: Sea Limited (SE)

What is the current price of SE stock?

Sea Limited's last price is $87.09.

Does SE pay dividends?

Sea Limited does not pay dividends.

Does SE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sea Limited has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is SE best known for?

Sea Limited is most famous for its digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services platforms.

What assets are typically shown together with SE?

Commonly shown alongside SE: Subsea, John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, 908 Devices Inc