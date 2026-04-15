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Trade Sanofi - ADR - SNY CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-15 19:46:44
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close47.57
Open48.22
1-Year Change-6.82%
Day's Range47.63 - 48.23

Trade Sanofi - ADR - SNY CFD

What is Sanofi - ADR (SNY)?

Sanofi is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France. It operates globally, focusing on research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes prescription medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products across various therapeutic areas such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, oncology, immunology, and central nervous system disorders. Sanofi engages in extensive research and development activities to innovate treatments and improve patient outcomes. It collaborates with academic institutions, biotechnology firms, and other pharmaceutical companies to advance medical science. The company maintains a significant presence in both emerging and developed markets, with a diversified product range catering to a broad patient base. Sanofi is also involved in vaccine production through its subsidiary, contributing to public health initiatives worldwide. Its operations encompass multiple stages of the pharmaceutical value chain, including drug discovery, clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and commercialization. The company is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility within the healthcare sector.

Sanofi - ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Sanofi - ADR currently at $48.19. During the session, it has moved between $47.61 and $48.27, with a daily change of +1.2821%.

FAQ: Sanofi - ADR (SNY)

What is the current price of SNY stock?

Sanofi - ADR is currently priced at $48.19.

Does SNY pay dividends?

Sanofi pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SNY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sanofi has an official regional presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is SNY best known for?

Sanofi is most famous for its pharmaceutical products and vaccines.

What assets are typically shown together with SNY?

Commonly shown alongside SNY: Getinge, TPG Inc., Integer Holdings Corp

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