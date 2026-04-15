Trade Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. - SBH CFD

What is Sally Beauty (SBH)?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is a retailer and distributor specializing in professional beauty supplies. The company operates a network of stores and an online platform that serve both individual consumers and professional customers, including salons and beauty professionals. Its product range encompasses hair care, skin care, nail care, and other beauty-related items sourced from a variety of brands. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company has expanded its footprint primarily across North America, with additional international operations. Sally Beauty's business model focuses on providing access to a wide assortment of beauty products, catering to diverse customer needs. The company also offers private label products alongside well-known brands. Its operations include retail stores, distribution centers, and e-commerce channels, enabling it to reach a broad customer base. The company has played a significant role in the beauty supply industry by connecting manufacturers with professional and retail consumers through its extensive distribution network.

Sally Beauty Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market participation, with Sally Beauty priced at $13.84. It has fluctuated during the day from $13.63 to $14.07, reflecting a daily change of -2.9078%.

FAQ: Sally Beauty (SBH)

What is the current price of SBH stock?

Sally Beauty's last traded price is $13.84.

Does SBH pay dividends?

Sally Beauty pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SBH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sally Beauty does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via distributors in the region.

What is SBH best known for?

The company is most famous for its retail distribution of professional beauty supplies.

What assets are typically shown together with SBH?

Commonly shown alongside SBH: IBEX Limited, IQE plc, Metallium Limited