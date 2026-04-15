Trade Rollins, Inc. - ROL CFD

What is Rollins, Inc. (ROL)?

Rollins, Inc. is a global consumer and commercial services company specializing in pest control. Founded in 1948, the company provides a range of pest and termite control services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Rollins operates through several subsidiaries, including Orkin, one of the largest pest control companies in the United States. The company offers services such as termite control, wildlife management, and mosquito control, employing integrated pest management techniques. Rollins emphasizes environmentally responsible practices and compliance with regulatory standards in its operations. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company maintains a widespread presence across the United States and internationally. Rollins' business model focuses on recurring service contracts and customer retention through professional service delivery. The company also invests in research and development to enhance pest control methodologies and improve service efficiency. Rollins operates in a competitive industry that includes both national and regional pest control providers, with a focus on maintaining market leadership through service quality and innovation.

Rollins, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading activity, with Rollins, Inc. currently at $54.5. It has fluctuated between $53.86 and $54.91, reflecting a daily change of -0.9843%.

FAQ: Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

What is the current price of ROL stock?

The last traded price is $54.5.

Does ROL pay dividends?

Rollins, Inc. pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ROL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Rollins, Inc. operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is ROL best known for?

Rollins, Inc. is most famous for its pest control services and leadership in the pest management industry.

What assets are typically shown together with ROL?

Commonly shown alongside ROL: First Merchants Corp, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Volvo - B