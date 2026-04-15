Trade RLI Corp - RLI CFD

What is RLI Corp (RLI)?

RLI Corp is an American insurance company specializing in property and casualty insurance products. Founded in 1965, the company operates through multiple segments, including Commercial, Personal, and Specialty insurance lines. RLI provides coverage primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, offering products such as general liability, professional liability, and property insurance. The company is known for underwriting niche markets and maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, RLI Corp serves clients across the United States through a network of independent agents and brokers. Its business model focuses on underwriting profitability and conservative investment strategies. Over the years, RLI has expanded its product offerings and geographic reach, adapting to evolving market demands. The company’s operations emphasize customer service and tailored insurance solutions, contributing to its position within the specialty insurance sector. RLI Corp is subject to regulatory oversight typical of the insurance industry and adheres to standards governing financial solvency and consumer protection.

RLI Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading momentum with RLJ Lodging Trust priced at $58.74. It has experienced movements between $57.19 and $58.66, reflecting a daily change of +1.454%.

FAQ: RLI Corp (RLI)

What is the current price of RLI stock?

The last price of RLI Corp is $58.74.

Does RLI pay dividends?

RLI Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RLI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

RLI Corp does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and conducts business through partners and distributors.

What is RLI best known for?

RLI Corp is most famous for its specialty insurance products.

What assets are typically shown together with RLI?

Commonly shown alongside RLI: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Novartis ADR, Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd