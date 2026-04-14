Trade Novartis Adr Repsg 1 - USD - NVS CFD

What is Novartis ADR (NVS)?

Novartis International AG is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Switzerland. It engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of healthcare products, including innovative pharmaceuticals, generic medicines, and eye care products. Novartis operates through several business divisions, including innovative medicines, generics, and biosimilars. The company focuses on therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases. Novartis invests significantly in research and development to discover and develop new treatments. Its global operations encompass clinical development, manufacturing, and distribution. The company also participates in partnerships and collaborations to advance medical research and access to healthcare.

Novartis ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market action, with Novartis ADR valued at $153.47. It has experienced price movement from $153.25 to $154.95 during the session, amounting to a daily change of -0.4538%.

FAQ: Novartis ADR (NVS)

What is the current price of NVS stock?

Novartis ADR is currently priced at $153.47.

Does NVS pay dividends?

Novartis pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NVS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Novartis has an official regional office in the UAE located in Dubai Internet City.

What is NVS best known for?

Novartis is most famous for its innovative pharmaceuticals and eye care products.

What assets are typically shown together with NVS?

Commonly shown alongside NVS: Metlen Energy & Metals PLC, Frasers Group Plc, AstraZeneca - SEK