Trade Ricoh Company, Ltd. - 7752 CFD

What is Ricoh Company, Ltd. (7752)?

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is a Japanese multinational imaging and electronics company providing products and services related to office equipment and document management. Its offerings include printers, copiers, multifunction devices, and software solutions for workflow optimization. Ricoh serves corporate clients across various industries, focusing on improving productivity and information management. The company also engages in IT services and sustainable business practices. With a global presence, Ricoh emphasizes innovation in digital technologies and environmental responsibility in its operations.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price variations as Ricoh Company, Ltd. trades at ¥1361.66. It has moved between ¥1349.54 and ¥1365.73, with a daily change of +1.4151%.

FAQ: Ricoh Company, Ltd. (7752)

What is the current price of 7752 stock?

Ricoh Company, Ltd.'s current price is ¥1361.66.

Does 7752 pay dividends?

Ricoh Company, Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 7752 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ricoh Company, Ltd. operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is 7752 best known for?

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is most famous for its office imaging equipment and services.

What assets are typically shown together with 7752?

Commonly shown alongside 7752: SMA Solar Technology AG, Barrett Business Services Inc, SharpLink Gaming Inc.