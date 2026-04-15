Trade Retail Food Group - RFGau CFD

What is Retail Food Group (RFGau)?

Retail Food Group is an Australian company engaged in the franchising and management of food and beverage brands. It operates a portfolio of quick-service restaurant brands and provides support services including marketing, supply chain management, and franchisee training. The company focuses on expanding its brand presence through franchising agreements and developing new retail concepts. Retail Food Group's operations cover areas such as coffee shops, bakery outlets, and casual dining. It aims to deliver consistent customer experiences across its network and optimize operational efficiencies for its franchisees.

Retail Food Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading momentum, with Retail Food Group at A$0.971. Its price range for the session has been A$0.954 to A$0.974, showing a daily change of -0.5187%.

FAQ: Retail Food Group (RFGau)

What is the current price of RFGau stock?

The current trading price is A$0.971.

Does RFGau pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid.

Does RFGau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Retail Food Group operates only via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is RFGau best known for?

The company is most famous for franchising and operating food and beverage brands.

What assets are typically shown together with RFGau?

Commonly shown alongside RFGau: SanDisk Corp, Sanmina Corp, Universal Corp