Trade Regency Centers Reit - REG CFD

What is Regency Centers (REG)?

Regency Centers is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company focuses on retail properties that serve as community hubs, providing essential goods and services. Regency Centers manages a diversified portfolio of retail real estate across multiple regions. Its operations include leasing, property management, and development activities aimed at maintaining high occupancy and tenant quality. The company emphasizes long-term relationships with retailers and sustainable property management practices.

Regency Centers Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading patterns, with Regency Centers priced near $79.33. Its intraday range extends from $78.77 to $79.55, corresponding to a daily change of -0.3144%.

FAQ: Regency Centers (REG)

What is the current price of REG stock?

The last recorded price is $79.33.

Does REG pay dividends?

Regency Centers pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does REG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Regency Centers does not have a regional office in the UAE and operates through partners only.

What is REG best known for?

The company is most famous for owning and operating grocery-anchored shopping centers.

What assets are typically shown together with REG?

Commonly shown alongside REG: ArriVent Biopharma Inc, Arista, Tectonic Therapeutic Inc