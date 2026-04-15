Trade Regal Rexnord Corp - RRX CFD

What is Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)?

Regal Rexnord Corp is a manufacturer of electric motors, power transmission products, and related components. The company serves a variety of end markets including industrial, commercial, and residential applications. Its product portfolio includes fractional horsepower motors, mechanical power transmission products, and engineered solutions designed to meet specific customer requirements. Regal Rexnord Corp operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers to support its global customer base. The company emphasizes engineering expertise, quality control, and innovation in product development. It competes with other manufacturers in the industrial equipment sector, focusing on efficiency, reliability, and compliance with industry standards. The company’s operations involve supply chain management, research and development, and customer support services.

Regal Rexnord Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations with Regal Rexnord Corp at $196.12. The price has ranged intraday from $194.6 to $206.22, accompanied by a daily change of -6.9591%.

FAQ: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

What is the current price of RRX stock?

Regal Rexnord Corp closed at $196.12 today.

Does RRX pay dividends?

Regal Rexnord Corp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does RRX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Regal Rexnord Corp has a registered presence in the UAE through a subsidiary in Dubai Industrial City.

What is RRX best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing electric motors and power transmission products.

What assets are typically shown together with RRX?

Commonly shown alongside RRX: Car Group Ltd, China CITIC Bank, Nokia - SEK