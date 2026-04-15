Trade Redwire Corp - RDW CFD

What is Redwire Corp (RDW)?

Redwire Corp is a space infrastructure company that provides advanced technology solutions for space exploration and satellite systems. The company develops components and subsystems including deployable structures, robotics, and payload integration services. Redwire serves government agencies, commercial space enterprises, and research institutions. Its offerings support missions related to satellite deployment, space station operations, and deep space exploration. The company focuses on innovation in materials science, manufacturing processes, and system integration to enhance the reliability and performance of space hardware. Redwire's capabilities include designing and producing hardware for both orbital and suborbital applications. It operates within the aerospace and defense industry, contributing to the development of next-generation space technologies.

Redwire Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels as BlackSky Technology Inc trades at $9.75. Its price has ranged between $9.41 and $9.89 today, with a daily change of -0.8222%.

FAQ: Redwire Corp (RDW)

What is the current price of RDW stock?

Redwire Corp's current price is $9.75.

Does RDW pay dividends?

Redwire Corp does not pay dividends.

Does RDW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Redwire Corp has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is RDW best known for?

Redwire Corp is most famous for providing space infrastructure and advanced technology solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with RDW?

Commonly shown alongside RDW: Rotork, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., Fortune Brands