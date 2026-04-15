Trade Range Resources - RRC CFD

What is Range Resources (RRC)?

Range Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company based in the United States. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in shale formations. Range Resources employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to extract hydrocarbons from tight reservoirs. Its operations are concentrated in key resource plays, including the Appalachian Basin. The company manages a portfolio of assets spanning exploration, development, and production activities. Range Resources emphasizes operational efficiency and cost management in its development programs. It also engages in environmental and safety practices aligned with industry standards. The company serves markets through the production and sale of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil.

Range Resources Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday activity, with Range Resources currently trading at $41.2. Price variations today have been between $40.45 and $41.4, showing a daily change of +1.1574%.

FAQ: Range Resources (RRC)

What is the current price of RRC stock?

Range Resources is currently priced at $41.2.

Does RRC pay dividends?

Range Resources pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RRC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Range Resources does not have an official UAE office and operates via distributors.

What is RRC best known for?

Range Resources is most famous for its natural gas and oil exploration and production.

What assets are typically shown together with RRC?

Commonly shown alongside RRC: United Internet, OVH Groupe S.A., IP Group