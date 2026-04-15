Trade Rackspace Technology, Inc. - RXT CFD

What is Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)?

Rackspace Technology Inc. is a multinational technology company specializing in cloud computing and managed IT services. The company provides a broad range of services including cloud migration, application services, data management, and security solutions. It supports various cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, offering expertise in multi-cloud environments. Rackspace Technology serves businesses across multiple industries, helping organizations optimize their IT infrastructure and manage complex cloud deployments. The company operates globally, with a focus on delivering managed services that enable clients to improve operational efficiency and innovation. Its offerings include consulting, managed hosting, and professional services tailored to meet specific client needs. Rackspace Technology emphasizes a customer-centric approach, combining technology expertise with service delivery. The company has evolved from traditional hosting services to become a significant player in the cloud services sector, adapting to the shifting demands of digital transformation and enterprise IT management.

Rackspace Technology Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading session for Rackspace Technology Inc., now at $1.21. Intraday price changes have ranged between $1.11 and $1.29, with a daily change percentage of -4.1667%.

FAQ: Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

What is the current price of RXT stock?

Rackspace Technology Inc. is currently priced at $1.21.

Does RXT pay dividends?

Rackspace Technology Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RXT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Rackspace Technology Inc. has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is RXT best known for?

The company is most famous for its managed cloud computing services and hybrid IT solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with RXT?

Commonly shown alongside RXT: Nikon Corporation, UMB Financial Corp, Elastic N.V.