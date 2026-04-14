Trade QuantumScape Corporation - QS CFD

What is QuantumScape Corporation (QS)?

QuantumScape Corporation is a company engaged in the development of solid-state battery technology for electric vehicles. It focuses on creating batteries that offer higher energy density, improved safety, and faster charging times compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. The company's research and development efforts aim to address key challenges in battery performance to support the adoption of electric mobility. QuantumScape collaborates with automotive manufacturers and industry partners to advance its technology from the laboratory to commercial applications. Its work in solid-state batteries represents a significant area of innovation within the energy storage sector, potentially impacting electric vehicle design and the broader clean energy transition.

QuantumScape Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations as QuantumScape Corporation trades at $6.67. The stock's range today spans from $6.56 to $6.81, experiencing a daily percentage shift of +3.2813%.

FAQ: QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

What is the current price of QS stock?

The current price stands at $6.67.

Does QS pay dividends?

QuantumScape Corporation does not pay dividends.

Does QS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

QuantumScape Corporation does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partnerships and distributors only.

What is QS best known for?

QuantumScape Corporation is most famous for its development of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles.

What assets are typically shown together with QS?

Commonly shown alongside QS: Codexis, Palms Sports PrJSC, Telos Corporation