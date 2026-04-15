Trade Quanta Services Inc - PWR CFD

What is Quanta Services Inc (PWR)?

Quanta Services Inc is a leading provider of specialized contracting services, primarily serving the electric power, oil and gas, and telecommunications industries. The company offers a broad range of services including infrastructure design, installation, maintenance, and repair. Its operations encompass electric power transmission and distribution, pipeline construction, and renewable energy infrastructure development. Quanta Services operates through multiple business segments, focusing on delivering comprehensive solutions to utility, industrial, and energy clients. The company emphasizes safety, operational efficiency, and technological innovation in its projects. With a nationwide presence, it supports critical infrastructure development and maintenance across North America. Quanta Services is known for its ability to manage complex projects involving high-voltage power lines, substations, and underground utilities. It also engages in fiber optic network construction and other telecommunications infrastructure services. The company’s workforce consists of skilled professionals trained to handle specialized tasks in challenging environments, contributing to its reputation as a reliable contractor in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Quanta Services Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading patterns, with Quanta Services Inc at $585.23. Its intraday price has fluctuated from $582.38 to $592.49, reflecting a daily change of -1.515%.

FAQ: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

What is the current price of PWR stock?

Currently, the share price is $585.23.

Does PWR pay dividends?

Quanta Services Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PWR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Quanta Services Inc has a registered presence in the UAE but does not maintain a formal office or subsidiary; operations are conducted via local partners.

What is PWR best known for?

The company is most famous for providing specialized infrastructure services to the electric power, oil, and gas industries.

What assets are typically shown together with PWR?

Commonly shown alongside PWR: Wolverine World Wide Inc, iShares Silver Trust, Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.