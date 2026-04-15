Trade Provident Financial Services Inc - PFS CFD

What is Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)?

Provident Financial Services Inc is a financial holding company headquartered in the United States. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, which provides a range of banking and financial services. The company offers various products including deposit accounts, residential mortgage loans, commercial loans, and other related financial services to individuals and businesses. It serves a diverse customer base across multiple regions, focusing on community banking and personalized service. Provident Financial Services emphasizes a commitment to maintaining strong customer relationships and prudent risk management practices. The company’s operations include retail banking, commercial banking, and wealth management services. Its business model integrates traditional banking with modern financial solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Provident Financial Services is regulated by federal and state banking authorities, ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The company’s governance structure includes a board of directors responsible for overseeing strategic direction and corporate policies.

Provident Financial Services Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market fluctuations as CVR Energy Inc trades at $22.14. The session’s price range extends from $22 to $22.19, reflecting a daily percentage change of -0.6292%.

FAQ: Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)

What is the current price of PFS stock?

The current price stands at $22.14.

Does PFS pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PFS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Provident Financial Services Inc operates in the UAE only through partners and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is PFS best known for?

The company is most famous for providing banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with PFS?

Commonly shown alongside PFS: OFG Bancorp, UBS Core BBG TIPS 1-10 UCITS ETF, DigitalX Limited