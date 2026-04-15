Trade OFG Bancorp - OFG CFD

What is OFG Bancorp (OFG)?

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that operates primarily in the banking sector. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management. The company serves individual, corporate, and institutional clients, focusing on markets in Puerto Rico and the United States. OFG Bancorp's operations include deposit services, loan origination, and asset management, supporting both personal and business financial needs. The company emphasizes risk management and regulatory compliance within its banking practices. It also engages in community development initiatives and supports economic growth in the regions it serves. OFG Bancorp's organizational structure includes various subsidiaries that contribute to its diversified financial service offerings. The company operates under the oversight of a board of directors and executive management team, ensuring governance and strategic direction. Its business model reflects a commitment to maintaining financial stability and meeting the evolving needs of its customer base.

OFG Bancorp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, with Oil States International Inc currently at $42.5. The price has shifted between $41.99 and $43.08, showing a daily change percentage of -0.5122%.

FAQ: OFG Bancorp (OFG)

What is the current price of OFG stock?

The latest price is $42.5.

Does OFG pay dividends?

OFG Bancorp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does OFG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

OFG Bancorp does not maintain a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is OFG best known for?

OFG Bancorp is most famous for providing banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with OFG?

Commonly shown alongside OFG: Invesco Communications S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF, NCC Group plc, KunLun Energy