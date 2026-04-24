Trade ProShares Ultra Semiconductors - USD CFD

What is ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to provide leveraged exposure to the semiconductor sector. The fund aims to deliver twice the daily performance of a benchmark index that tracks companies involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of semiconductors and related equipment. It invests in a diversified portfolio of semiconductor firms, including manufacturers of integrated circuits, memory chips, and semiconductor equipment providers. The fund uses financial derivatives and debt instruments to achieve its leveraged exposure, which can amplify gains as well as losses. It is primarily used by investors seeking to capitalize on short-term movements in the semiconductor industry rather than long-term investment. The semiconductor sector is a critical component of the global technology supply chain, underpinning various electronics, computing, and communication devices. The fund's structure and investment strategy make it suitable for experienced investors with a high risk tolerance and an understanding of leveraged investment products.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with ProShares Ultra Semiconductors at $80.13. During the session, the price moved between $75.95 and $81.31, with a daily change percentage of +8.3187%.

FAQ: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)

What is the current price of USD stock?

The latest price for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors is $80.13.

Does USD pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors does not pay dividends.

Does USD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is USD best known for?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors is most famous for providing leveraged exposure to semiconductor stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with USD?

Commonly shown alongside USD: PlayWay SA, NET Lease Office Properties, ArcelorMittal - USD