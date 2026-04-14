Trade ArcelorMittal - USD - MTus CFD

What is ArcelorMittal - USD (MTus)?

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing corporation and one of the world's largest steel producers. The company engages in the production of a wide range of steel products including flat carbon steel, long carbon steel, and stainless steel, serving industries such as automotive, construction, appliances, and packaging. ArcelorMittal operates integrated steelmaking facilities, mining operations, and distribution networks globally. The company focuses on sustainable steel production practices, technological innovation, and operational efficiency. It invests in research and development to improve product quality and environmental performance. ArcelorMittal's business model integrates raw material extraction with steel manufacturing to optimize supply chain management and cost control.

ArcelorMittal - USD Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session trading, with ArcelorMittal - USD trading at $62.04. Its price has moved within a range of $61.52 to $62.42, reflecting a daily change of +1.3407%.

FAQ: ArcelorMittal - USD (MTus)

What is the current price of MTus stock?

ArcelorMittal - USD is currently priced at $62.04.

Does MTus pay dividends?

ArcelorMittal pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does MTus have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ArcelorMittal maintains a regional office in Dubai Industrial City, UAE.

What is MTus best known for?

ArcelorMittal is most famous for its steel manufacturing and mining operations.

What assets are typically shown together with MTus?

Commonly shown alongside MTus: Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF, Koninklijke Philips, J & J Snack Foods Corp