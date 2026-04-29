Trade ProShares Ultra Materials - UYM CFD

What is ProShares Ultra Materials (UYM)?

ProShares Ultra Materials is a financial product designed to provide leveraged exposure to the materials sector of the economy. It is structured as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to deliver twice the daily performance of a specific materials-focused index. The materials sector includes companies involved in the discovery, development, and processing of raw materials, such as metals, chemicals, forestry products, and construction materials. This fund uses financial derivatives and debt to amplify the returns of the underlying index on a daily basis. It is intended for investors with a high risk tolerance who seek to capitalize on short-term movements in the materials market. Due to its leveraged nature, it is generally not suitable for long-term investment strategies, as compounding effects can lead to performance deviations over extended periods. The fund is managed by ProShares, a company specializing in leveraged and inverse ETFs across various market sectors.

ProShares Ultra Materials Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market movements, with ProShares Ultra Materials at $30.36. The price varied between $29.57 and $30.67 today, marking a change of -1.9889%.

FAQ: ProShares Ultra Materials (UYM)

What is the current price of UYM stock?

The last traded price is $30.36.

Does UYM pay dividends?

Dividends are paid on this ETF.

Does UYM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners only.

What is UYM best known for?

This ETF is most famous for providing leveraged exposure to the materials sector.

What assets are typically shown together with UYM?

Commonly shown alongside UYM: G8 Education, LATAM Airlines Group SA Sponsored ADR, WeRide Inc. - ADR