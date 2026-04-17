Trade ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil - UCO CFD

What is ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil is a financial product designed to provide leveraged exposure to the Bloomberg Commodity Balanced WTI Crude Oil Subindex. It operates within the exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded product (ETP) space, offering investors a means to gain amplified returns based on the performance of crude oil futures contracts. The product employs financial derivatives to achieve approximately twice the daily performance of the underlying index, catering to investors seeking short-term leveraged exposure to crude oil prices. It is part of a broader category of commodity-based investment vehicles used for portfolio diversification, hedging, or speculative purposes. The product's structure involves risks associated with leverage and commodity markets, making it suitable for investors with specific risk tolerance and investment objectives.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades, with ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil currently at $37.48. The trading range for today lies between $35.15 and $37.73, with a daily change percentage of -9.9205%.

FAQ: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)

What is the current price of UCO stock?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil's last traded price is $37.48.

Does UCO pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil does not pay dividends.

Does UCO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through financial intermediaries.

What is UCO best known for?

The fund is most famous for providing leveraged exposure to Bloomberg Crude Oil futures.

What assets are typically shown together with UCO?

Commonly shown alongside UCO: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, SigmaRoc PLC, Toyota Motor Corporation