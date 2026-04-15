Trade ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraShort S&P500 - SDS CFD

What is ProShares Trust (SDS)?

ProShares Trust is a financial services company specializing in the management of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). It offers a broad range of investment products designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to various asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and alternative strategies. The company is known for its suite of leveraged and inverse ETFs, which aim to deliver amplified or opposite returns relative to underlying indexes. ProShares Trust operates within the asset management industry, catering to both individual and institutional investors seeking tactical investment solutions. The firm's products are structured to facilitate portfolio management, risk hedging, and strategic asset allocation. ProShares Trust is part of the broader trend toward passive investment vehicles that provide transparent, cost-effective access to market segments. Its offerings are regulated under the framework governing investment companies and adhere to compliance standards set by financial authorities. The company contributes to the diversification and flexibility of investment options available in the global financial markets.

ProShares Trust Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, as ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraShort S&P500 is valued at $65.15. It has experienced a price range of $64.91 to $66.02, with a daily percentage move of -1.6361%.

FAQ: ProShares Trust (SDS)

What is the current price of SDS stock?

The current price is $65.15.

Does SDS pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by this trust.

Does SDS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not maintain an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is SDS best known for?

The trust is most famous for providing inverse exposure to the S&P 500 Index.

What assets are typically shown together with SDS?

Commonly shown alongside SDS: Coherus Oncology Inc, Bullish, Basilea