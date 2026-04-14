Trade ProShares Short S&P500 - SH CFD

What is ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)?

ProShares Short S&P500 is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to deliver the inverse of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. It achieves this by utilizing derivatives such as swaps and futures contracts to provide short exposure to the index. This fund is designed for investors aiming to hedge against declines in the broad U.S. equity market or to profit from downward movements. It is managed by ProShares, a company known for offering leveraged and inverse ETFs. The fund's structure is intended for short-term use due to the compounding effects of daily rebalancing, which can lead to performance deviations over longer periods. It serves as a tool for tactical asset allocation and risk management within diversified portfolios.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market dynamics, as ProShares Short S&P500 trades at $35.72. The intraday range spans from $35.51 to $35.85, with a daily change percentage of -1.1133%.

FAQ: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

What is the current price of SH stock?

The current price is $35.72.

Does SH pay dividends?

This fund does not pay dividends.

Does SH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

There is no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE; operations are conducted through local partners and distributors.

What is SH best known for?

The fund is most famous for offering inverse exposure to the S&P 500 Index.

What assets are typically shown together with SH?

Commonly shown alongside SH: ADMA Biologics, Inc., JTEKT Corporation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares