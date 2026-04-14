Trade Procter & Gamble - PG CFD

What is Procter & Gamble (PG)?

Procter & Gamble is a multinational consumer goods corporation headquartered in the United States. Founded in the 19th century, the company specializes in a wide range of personal health, hygiene, and home care products. Its portfolio includes well-known brands across various categories such as beauty, grooming, health care, fabric and home care, and baby, feminine, and family care. The company operates globally, serving consumers in numerous countries through a combination of manufacturing facilities, research and development centers, and extensive distribution networks. Procter & Gamble emphasizes innovation and sustainability in product development and corporate practices. It maintains a significant presence in both developed and emerging markets, adapting its offerings to meet diverse consumer needs. The corporation is structured into several business units, each focusing on specific product categories to streamline operations and enhance market responsiveness. Procter & Gamble is recognized for its long-standing history, extensive brand portfolio, and influence in the consumer goods industry.

Procter & Gamble Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Procter & Gamble currently at $144.31. Throughout the day, it has fluctuated between $142.6 and $144.63, marking a daily change of +0.4874%.

FAQ: Procter & Gamble (PG)

What is the current price of PG stock?

The current stock price is $144.31.

Does PG pay dividends?

Procter & Gamble pays dividends regularly via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Procter & Gamble has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is PG best known for?

The company is most famous for its wide range of consumer goods including household and personal care products.

What assets are typically shown together with PG?

Commonly shown alongside PG: Fox Factory Holding Corp, Henry Schein, Gladstone Commercial