Trade PPG Industries - PPG CFD

What is PPG (PPG)?

PPG Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. The company serves a wide range of industries including automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial manufacturing. PPG develops and manufactures products such as coatings for protective and decorative applications, optical products, and specialty materials used in various technologies. It operates manufacturing facilities and research centers worldwide to support innovation and product development. The company emphasizes sustainability and environmental responsibility in its operations. PPG's business model includes direct sales, distribution networks, and partnerships to reach customers globally. It plays a significant role in the coatings industry by providing solutions that enhance durability, aesthetics, and performance across multiple sectors.

PPG Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active intraday movements, with PPG trading at $107.21. Its price has fluctuated between $106.6 and $109.61, reflecting a daily change percentage of -3.0879%.

FAQ: PPG (PPG)

What is the current price of PPG stock?

PPG's current stock price is $107.21.

Does PPG pay dividends?

PPG pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does PPG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

PPG has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is PPG best known for?

PPG is most famous for its paints, coatings, and specialty materials.

What assets are typically shown together with PPG?

Commonly shown alongside PPG: TFS Financial Corp, Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF, iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF