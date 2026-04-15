Trade Power Corp of Canada - POW CFD

What is Power Corp of Canada (POW)?

Power Corporation of Canada is a diversified international management and holding company. It holds interests in financial services, asset management, and other business sectors. The company operates through subsidiaries and affiliated entities, focusing on long-term investments and strategic partnerships. Power Corporation has a history of involvement in banking, insurance, and wealth management industries. It emphasizes sustainable business practices and governance in its portfolio management. The company’s diversified structure provides exposure to multiple sectors and geographic markets.

Power Corp of Canada Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading momentum in CGI Group Inc (CA), currently at C$74.35. It has traded within a range of C$73.11 to C$74.37, with a daily change percentage of +1.2812%.

FAQ: Power Corp of Canada (POW)

What is the current price of POW stock?

The last recorded price is C$74.35.

Does POW pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does POW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Power Corp of Canada operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is POW best known for?

Power Corp of Canada is most famous for its diversified financial services and asset management.

What assets are typically shown together with POW?

Commonly shown alongside POW: SPDR MSCI World Small Cap UCITS ETF, Ramaco Resources Inc, Ribbon Communications Inc