Trade Plains All American Pipeline - PAA CFD

What is PAA (PAA)?

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the transportation, storage, and marketing of crude oil, refined products, and natural gas liquids. The company operates an extensive network of pipelines and storage facilities across North America, facilitating the movement of energy commodities from production areas to refineries and end markets. Its operations encompass crude oil gathering, transportation, and terminaling services, as well as natural gas liquids logistics. Plains All American Pipeline also participates in the marketing and merchandising of crude oil and other petroleum products. The company’s infrastructure assets include pipelines, storage tanks, and terminals, which support its midstream energy activities. It serves a diverse customer base, including producers, refiners, and marketers in the energy sector. Plains All American Pipeline plays a significant role in the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry, contributing to the efficient distribution and storage of hydrocarbon products across its operational regions.

PAA Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading activity, as PAA holds at $21.64. The price has moved within a range of $21.3 to $21.57, recording a daily change of -0.0464%.

FAQ: PAA (PAA)

What is the current price of PAA stock?

The last price of PAA is $21.64.

Does PAA pay dividends?

PAA pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PAA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

PAA has a registered presence in the UAE through a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi.

What is PAA best known for?

PAA is most famous for its operations in the energy sector, particularly oil and gas.

What assets are typically shown together with PAA?

Commonly shown alongside PAA: Universal Logistics, iShares USD TIPS UCITS ETF, Elastic N.V.