Trade Pitney Bowes Inc - PBI CFD

What is Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)?

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company specializing in commerce solutions, including mailing and shipping services, e-commerce, and customer information management. Founded in the early 20th century, the company initially focused on postage meters and mailing equipment. Over time, it has expanded its offerings to include software and services that facilitate customer engagement, shipping, and payment solutions for businesses. Pitney Bowes serves a diverse range of industries, providing tools that help organizations manage customer information, optimize shipping logistics, and enhance e-commerce capabilities. The company operates through multiple segments, delivering hardware, software, and services designed to improve operational efficiency. Its solutions support both small businesses and large enterprises, emphasizing integration and automation. With a global footprint, Pitney Bowes continues to adapt to technological advancements and shifting market demands in the commerce and shipping sectors.

Pitney Bowes Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday movements in Pitney Bowes Inc, standing at $11.8967. The session range has been from $11.6633 to $11.8233, with a daily percentage shift of +0.8545%.

FAQ: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)

What is the current price of PBI stock?

The current price stands at $11.8967.

Does PBI pay dividends?

Pitney Bowes Inc pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does PBI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Pitney Bowes Inc has a registered presence in the UAE operating through partners and distributors without an official office.

What is PBI best known for?

Pitney Bowes Inc is most famous for its mailing equipment and e-commerce solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with PBI?

Commonly shown alongside PBI: Intel Corp, Kemper Corporation, Shionogi & Co., Ltd.