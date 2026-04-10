Trade Pernod Ricard - RI CFD

What is Pernod Ricard (RI)?

Pernod Ricard is a French multinational company specializing in the production and distribution of wines and spirits. Founded in 1975 through the merger of Pernod and Ricard, the company has grown to become one of the largest players in the global alcoholic beverages market. Pernod Ricard's portfolio includes a wide range of well-known brands across various categories such as whisky, vodka, rum, gin, tequila, and wine. The company operates internationally, with a presence in over 80 countries and a network of subsidiaries and distributors. Pernod Ricard focuses on brand development, innovation, and sustainable practices within the beverage industry. Its business model combines global reach with local market expertise to address diverse consumer preferences.

Pernod Ricard Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market moves for Pernod Ricard, now at €65.3. The intraday price has varied from €64.15 up to €65.75, marking a change of +0.9331% today.

FAQ: Pernod Ricard (RI)

What is the current price of RI stock?

Pernod Ricard's last price is €65.3.

Does RI pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Pernod Ricard has an official regional office in Dubai, UAE.

What is RI best known for?

Pernod Ricard is most famous for its premium wines and spirits brands.

What assets are typically shown together with RI?

Commonly shown alongside RI: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., ING Bank Slaski SA, The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund