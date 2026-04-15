Trade Peet Limited - PPCau CFD

What is Peet Limited (PPCau)?

Peet Limited is an Australian property development company specializing in residential land development and community building. Established in the late 19th century, the company has a long-standing presence in the Australian real estate sector. It focuses on creating master-planned communities, integrating residential, commercial, and recreational spaces to enhance urban living environments. Peet Limited operates primarily in several Australian states, contributing to the development of housing estates, land subdivisions, and related infrastructure. The company engages in land acquisition, planning, development, and sales, catering to a diverse range of customers including first-home buyers, investors, and home builders. Peet Limited emphasizes sustainable development practices and community engagement in its projects. Over the years, it has expanded its portfolio to include various residential projects, reflecting evolving market demands and urban growth trends. The company also collaborates with local governments and stakeholders to support regional development initiatives. Its operations encompass a comprehensive approach to property development, from land sourcing to the delivery of finished residential communities.

Peet Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday movements, with Peet Limited currently at A$1.937. Its trading range today lies between A$1.908 and A$1.943, corresponding to a daily change of -0.2593%.

FAQ: Peet Limited (PPCau)

What is the current price of PPCau stock?

The current price is A$1.937.

Does PPCau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PPCau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates in the UAE through distributor partnerships without a direct office.

What is PPCau best known for?

The company is most famous for residential land development and property projects.

What assets are typically shown together with PPCau?

Commonly shown alongside PPCau: Porsche AG Vz, Showa Denko K.K., American Woodmark Corp