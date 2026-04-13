Trade Peabody Energy Corp - BTU CFD

What is Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)?

Peabody Energy Corporation is a leading coal company engaged in the production and sale of coal primarily for use in electricity generation and steel production. Established in the late 19th century, the company operates a diverse portfolio of coal mines located in the United States and Australia. Peabody Energy's operations include both surface and underground mining methods, supplying thermal coal for power plants and metallurgical coal for steel manufacturing. The company focuses on delivering coal to utilities, industrial customers, and steel producers worldwide. Peabody Energy has historically played a significant role in the global coal industry, contributing to energy supply and industrial processes. The company also addresses environmental and regulatory challenges associated with coal mining and consumption, implementing various sustainability and safety measures. Its business activities encompass exploration, mining, processing, and transportation of coal, supported by infrastructure such as rail and port facilities. Peabody Energy's operations are influenced by global energy demand, environmental policies, and market dynamics within the coal sector.

Peabody Energy Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity in Gemini Space Station, Inc., now at $28.7. Prices during the session have fluctuated from $28.15 to $28.75, with a daily percentage variation of +1.2403%.

FAQ: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)

What is the current price of BTU stock?

The current price stands at $28.7.

Does BTU pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BTU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Peabody Energy Corp has a registered presence in the UAE through regional offices.

What is BTU best known for?

The company is most famous for being a leading coal producer and supplier worldwide.

What assets are typically shown together with BTU?

Commonly shown alongside BTU: Platinum Group Metals, Invesco Industrials S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF, Knife River Corp